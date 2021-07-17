Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field/court performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.
One official in each sport is named "Outstanding Official of the Year" for his/her sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials' observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review.
The Outstanding Officials of the Year for the 2020-21 winter season are John Eschan for wrestling, Terri Tonges for swimming & diving and Hannah Reynolds for basketball. Each finalist will receive a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Division Trust Fund, with the Official of the Year receiving an additional recognition award
2020-21 KHSAA Outstanding Officials
FIELD HOCKEY – Jamie Gatewood (Louisville), Jim Kramer (Crestwood)
SOCCER – Michael Samaan (Nicholasville), Alec Melchor (Elizabethtown)
VOLLEYBALL – Jim Nunley (Pineville), Mark Brown (Russell)
FOOTBALL – Burney Jenkins (Georgetown), Tackett Wilson (Corbin), Scott Moore (Union)
WRESTLING – John Eschan (Union), Eric Friddle (Versailles)
SWIMMING & DIVING – Terri Tonges (Versailles), Joseph Phillips (Russell Springs)
BASKETBALL – Hannah Reynolds (Island), Adam Rider (Bowling Green), David Benson (Henderson), Jason Wilkins (Central City)
The KHSAA always is accepting applications from individuals interested in giving back to their community. To get involved as an official, visit https://khsaa.org/officials/officiating-information/.
- Submitted
