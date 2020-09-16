State officials are warning that a national nonprofit group attempting to register voters in Kentucky is causing confusion among voters by sending letters to registered voters claiming they are not registered.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said efforts by the Center for Voter Information have the potential to bog down county clerk’s offices with calls, while the offices are already struggling to prepare for the November election. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a prepared statement his office would investigate any attempt to interfere with the election.
The Center for Voter Information, in response, accused Adams and Cameron’s office of trying to “disenfranchise Kentucky voters by discouraging them from registering to vote.”
According to a press release from Adams’ office Monday, the Center for Voter Information is sending letters to people saying they are not registered to vote. The press release calls the letters one of two “election scams aimed at Kentuckians.”
The press release also encourages people to disregard texts that direct recipients to register to vote at “ky.reg.com.” The website is fake and is an attempt to gather personal information from people, the press release says.
A copy of the letter sent by the Center for Voter Information says: “According to our review of publicly available records, someone at this address may not be registered to vote.” The letter encourages people to check their registration at the state’s election site, GoVoteKy.com, and includes a voter registration card that can be filled out and mailed back.
“Because the letters encourage people to register who have already done so, they confuse voters and disrupt Kentucky election officials efforts,” the press release from Adams’ office said.
“I don’t know what their intent is. They have not cooperated with our office or the State Board of Elections,” Adams said Tuesday. “But I do think they are interfering with our election.”
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she is regularly questioned about voter registration.
“I haven’t gotten a letter yet, but I have heard from other people who have gotten them,” McCarty said, adding that voters should only register through government avenues.
Adams said he questions how the organization received voter information. For example, Adams said his office was contacted by a domestic violence survivor, who registered through a service of his office that allows domestic violence survivors to register without putting them on a publicly accessible list.
“She got one of those letters, and she’s concerned with her safety,” Adams said. “... Somehow, this agency got her address, and it spooked her.”
Adams said he is reviewing the state’s elections and consumer protections laws to see if there is any action to be taken.
In a response to questions, Elizabeth Kuhn, director of communications for Cameron’s office, said: “A further inquiry of the facts would be required before we could comment on any potential violations of law.
“There is no way to confirm that an individual’s information is protected throughout the process and no way to confirm if the information is retained and used for other purposes,” Kuhn said.
In a emailed response, Tom Lopatch, president and CEO of the Center for Voting Information, said the 500,000 letters sent to state residents ask voters to check to see if they are registered through the state’s website, and to disregard the letter if they are registered.
Of Adams’ and Cameron’s statement, Lopatch said: “These statements from two of Kentucky’s top officials spread misinformation, make it less likely that every eligible Kentuckian will register to vote, and should be widely condemned.
The organization sent letters “primarily to people of color, young people and unmarried women — all of whom historically have been under-represented in our democracy,” Lopatch said. “… Mail-based voter registration is reliable, safe and effective, and we are ensuring voters have the tools necessary to make their voices heard.”
The state allows people to register online at GoVoteKy.com, or by mail. “We urge new voters to register using one of the state-sponsored methods or through trusted sources with which the registrant is familiar or has verified,” Kuhn said in her statement.
The deadline to register is Oct. 5. “We want to strongly encourage people to register to vote,” Adams said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
