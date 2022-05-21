Owensboro Health Regional Hospital unveiled a new pilot program Friday in its Signature Series program that combines music with medicine.
Signature Series is a facet of the wider Arts in Healing Program that provides patients with the opportunity to find comfort and connection with themselves and with others at the facility.
The ceremony featured a variety of guest speakers and a performance by pianist Diane Earle.
The program began with MarK Marsh, Owensboro Health CEO, addressing the importance of the hospital’s music availability.
“Our mission is about healing the sick and getting to help others,” he said. “We often think about all the clinical aspects, but sometimes we forget the arts aspect (of healing).”
Debbie Zuerner, OH director of communications, provided a brief history of the program.
According to Zuerner, the idea of the program began around 2013 with a group of individuals aiming to beautify the hospital inside and out. In 2016, Owensboro Health launched the Arts in Healing, aimed at exposing the community to various local performing arts. Signature Series is a branch of that larger program that is Owensboro Health specific.
Randy Lanham, Maurice Hanley and Todd Reynolds all spoke for a bit about the way music has changed, and shaped, their lives.
Reynolds, Brescia University graduate, said he was a shy and bashful kid until he was dragged to a play. From there, he fell in love with the arts. He said the arts brought him out of his shell.
“It was life-changing,” he said. “It can change many other people’s lives too.”
Hanley and Lanham spoke about how there lives were made better by seeking comfort in music.
Also showcased was a preview of Owensboro Health’s Banjolele pilot program.
Led by Lanham and Jim Tidwell, the program aims to provide “immediate gratification” to people wanting to learn an instrument by making hand placement as simple as color coordination.
Lanham, who teaches musical instruments to various groups, said the idea for the project came from the short time span he had with people and the desire to show them progress with their instruments.
“(Dr. Tidwell and I) both know the power of music to heal,” Lanham said.
He said he is excited to get the program started.
The ceremony also featured the permanent installation of a baby grand piano in the lobby.
According to Zuerner, the piano is both self-and acoustic. The self-playing option is controlled through a playlist that loops through songs 24/7.
She said the addition of the piano is only “scratching the surface” of what the hospital hopes to accomplish with its music and arts programs.
“The piano is a small, beautiful piece of the Arts in Healing program,” Zuerner said. “(The program’s purpose) is to utilize arts to impact our patients, our caregivers and our team members. You can’t have a vibrant community without the arts community; we learned that during COVID.”
The baby grand piano was purchased through a $35,000 grant provided by the Owensboro Health Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Owensboro Health. Tracy Naylor guessed that roughly $28,000 of the grant went to securing the piano, with the remaining funds going to the pilot program.
Following a blessing of the piano, the ceremony concluded with musical performances.
