Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital recently earned a five-star rating for quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, making it one of three hospitals in Kentucky to score that high.
Saint Joseph Berea and Logan Memorial Hospital also topped out.
Only 407 hospitals nationwide hit the mark.
For the ratings, federal officials use more than 50 measures of quality.
This is the first time the Greenville hospital has achieved five stars, said Ed Heath, chief operating officer. Its highest score in the past was a four-star rating.
Heath credited the recent achievement to teamwork and the staff’s focus on quality and safety.
“Every person in our organization provides high-quality care to every patient every time,” he said.
In March 2019, OHMCH officials identified areas they wanted to improve, Heath said. For example, they wanted to reduce the time patients waited for treatment in the emergency department, streamline admission processes and fine-tune the hospital’s antibiotic stewardship program.
Kathleen Myer, OHMCH chief nursing officer, praised staff members for focusing more attention on the patient experience. All employees place an emphasis on being courteous, demonstrating caring behaviors and improving communications skills, she said.
Also, staff members take extra steps to ensure quality care even after the patient leaves the hospital, Myer said.
They schedule patients’ follow-up appointments prior to discharge and ensure patients follow discharge instructions once they return home.
“There was an understanding by all team members ... about our performance and how we were doing on our efforts to improve,” Myer said.
Much like a retail environment, patients have a choice when it comes to medical care, Heath said.
“We have a quality option here in Greenville,” he said.
OH has operated the Greenville hospital since 2015. At that time, OHMCH had a three-star quality rating.
The top ranking from CMS does not mean Heath and his team are happy with the status quo.
“We’ve already identified areas we can continue to improve on,” he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.