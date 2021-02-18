Owensboro Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals ages 60 and older, according to an announcement from the healthcare system Thursday.
OH is still providing vaccinations to 1A and 1B tiers, which include healthcare workers, education workers, first responders and individuals 70 years of age and older. Those aged 60 and older are included in tier 1C.
According to the announcement, OH has followed state guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health to prioritize vaccine appointments.
The ages 60 plus demographic is the next step on the state vaccination plan, representing the next highest risk of mortality due to the virus, according to the announcement.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, call 270-685-7100 or visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.