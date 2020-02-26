Cancer causes one in four deaths nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2016, Kentucky led the U.S. for the rate of new cancers — nearly 510 per 100,000 people. Colon cancer ranks as one of the nation’s leading types of cancer.
March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Owensboro Health officials are reminding regional residents about the importance of screenings.
The health system will feature the Incredible Colon exhibit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at OH Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road. The exhibit will be in the lobby of the Pleasant Valley Medical Office Building.
Last year, nearly 1,430 people walked through the giant colon. Of those, 114 completed surveys and 18 received free at-home colorectal test kits, OH officials said.
Representatives from the Kentucky Cancer Program and Kentucky Cancer Link will provide information and offer questionnaires. Depending on participants’ answers to the surveys, they may be eligible to receive free colon-screening kits.
“There are certain things patients can do to reduce the risk of colon cancer,” said Dr. Miguel Lalama, who practices at OH Gastroenterology & Hepatology. “There is a link between smoking, excessive alcohol intake and obesity. There is some research that also links diabetes, sedentary lifestyle and low fiber as risk factors.”
He said other risk factors can’t be modified, such as race, age, family history, inflammatory disorders or genetic disorders.
Currently, national health officials recommend colorectal cancer screenings for patients ages 50 to 75. However, the American Cancer Society updated its recommendations to age 45, Lalama said.
“It is important to have a discussion with your doctor about your risk factors to determine the ideal age to start screening and the best modality, whether it be colonoscopy, stool test or a radiology test,” he said.
At-home screenings have limitations, some health experts warn. A colonoscopy remains the gold standard, especially if a patient has a family history of colon cancer or warning signs.
A colonoscopy has the greatest sensitivity for detecting small polyps and subtle cancers. In addition, most of those lesions can be removed during the procedure, so a colonoscopy provides screening and therapy at the same time.
The ACS reports men have a slightly greater risk of developing colon cancer than women. For men, the rate is one in 22. For women, it is one in 24.
Symptoms of colon cancer are:
• Bleeding from the rectum
• Blood in stool or toilet
• Dark or black stools
• Change in bowel habits or shape of stool
• Cramping discomfort in the lower abdomen
• Urge to have a bowel movement even when the bowel is empty.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
