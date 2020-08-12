While this year is turning out to be far from normal, Kadence Howard was glad that the Ohio County High School staff were able to figure out a way she and her classmates could have an in-person graduation Thursday evening at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Howard, 17, of Hartford, said it was good to have the time with her peers, and to see the teachers and other staff from the school one last time so they could get “that final goodbye that we all wanted.”
“I am pretty happy with the way things are set up,” she said. “I wish it could have been normal, but this is the new normal, and I’m glad we are adapting and changing with it.”
Howard, who will be attending Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall to study psychology, said she was excited for herself and her peers, and the adventures that lie ahead of them.
There were about 230 white chairs lined up — each six feet apart — in front of the amphitheater stage. The school district opted to move the graduation to the large facility to allow for more physical distancing of students and attendees.
Robert Asberry, Ohio County High School principal, said there were 260 students in the class of 2020, but that not all of them would be in attendance for various reasons. He said he was 100% committed to waiting until regulations allowed students to have a graduation and prom, “even if we had to wait a whole year.”
“I wanted to get it as close to normal as we can,” Asberry said. “It’s a great class. They had great school spirit, they were great academically and with extracurriculars, and they have done everything I’ve ever asked of them.”
The OCHS Class of 2020 is a great group, he said, that deserved to have the ceremony filled with tradition.
Easton Givens, 18, of Beaver Dam, was also glad to walk alongside his fellow classmates in a program that was in-person. He also was happy to have it at the amphitheater and considered the opportunity unique.
Having to end his senior year in a different way didn’t bother him as much as his peers, he said, because he understood that governor-mandated school closures were for the greater good to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was important to protect the public,” he said. “It didn’t impact me as much as others, but I am still glad we are able to be here and that I get to see everyone again.”
He wishes his classmates luck on their future endeavors, and that he would miss him when he travels to Murray State University in a few weeks to study nursing.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
