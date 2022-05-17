Based on the official vote count by the clerk's office, incumbent David L. Johnston has won the Republican primary for county judge executive over his opponents Ray Goff and David Randolph. Johnston received 1,958 votes compared with Goff's 1,707 votes and Randolph's 128 votes.
In the sheriff's race in Ohio County, challenger Adam Wright upset incumbent Tracy Beatty. Wright received 2,235 votes compared to Beatty's 1,617.
Each candidate is unopposed by an opponent in November, therefore they will both likely serve in their respective positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.