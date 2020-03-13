Ohio County’s Community Center/Courthouse was locked down from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday after someone who appeared in court reported a family member had been tested for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The building, at 130 Washington St., in Hartford, houses courtrooms on the third floor. The building also contains many county administration offices.
As a precaution, the building was locked so no one else could enter, and the person who may have been exposed to COVID-19 was sent home to self-quarantine, said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston.
County officials verified the person’s family member had been tested for the virus. “It has been confirmed the test has been sent off,” Johnston said.
Test results were not available Thursday, so it is unknown whether the family member tested positive for COVID-19.
While the building was locked down, it was disinfected, following the instructions of state health officials, Johnston said.
The court system canceled the remainder of its cases on Thursday, Johnston said. Court officials will make a decision about whether to cancel future court cases.
