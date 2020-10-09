An Ohio County man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an attempted Calvert City robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Douglas A. Key, 54, of Beaver Dam, is charged with first-degree robbery; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree burglary; kidnapping of an adult; and fourth-degree assault, minor injury.
Kentucky State Police troopers and Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies responded a Lone Valley Road residence around 12:30 p.m. after an attempted robbery was reported.
Initial investigation revealed that Key had made contact with the homeowner by saying that he was an employee of the Paducah Sun newspaper and telling him that he wished to write an article about his business. When Key arrived, he drew a handgun and aimed it at the homeowner before asking him to bind his hands with zip ties.
The gun discharged as Key made this demand, nearly striking the resident. After the homeowner bound his hands, Key tried to bind his feet as well. A struggle occurred, during which the homeowner was able to disarm Key and gain control of the situation to call 911.
Key was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from the struggle. He was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center after his release.
The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Trooper William Propes.
