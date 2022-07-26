Ohio County received the final boost it needed to complete a 33-year-long project late last week when Gov. Andy Beshear announced an effort to provide clean drinking water and improve water systems in rural areas throughout Kentucky.
Ohio County will receive $850,000 as part of the Cleaner Water Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
According to Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston, it’s been a long process that can finally come to a close.
“It means a lot to us,” he said. “About 33 years ago, the county endeavored to put a big push on trying to get public water to everybody in the county. At that time, less than 20% had it. Now, at least 90% have it.”
The last major roadway without a water line is Pond Run Church Road and Chiggerville Lane, Johnston said, and the state’s funding will help close the gap.
“That finishes us up,” he said. “It’s great. To make it even more so, I’ve been judge-executive for 11 years but I’ve been with the county for a long time. One of our magistrates, Larry Keown, his first year in office was when the push started, so he’s going to get to see it in the works to get done.”
The money will go to pay for engineering, pipes, installation and the meters to go with it, Johnston said. The county was already in the process of adding a new intake at the water plant, he added, and any remaining funds will be put toward future growth.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “If we get some left over, we may increase our capacity at the water plant, too.”
Ohio County’s plan is among 29 projects throughout Kentucky that will receive $30 million in funding, which is expected to impact 1,245 homes in the state.
“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a statement. “We’ve provided hundreds of millions of dollars to communities through my Cleaner Water Program, enhancing regional systems and providing service for the first time to many residents and businesses.”
Submissions are also open now for a second round of funding, which will provide $250 million of additional funding for cleaner water.
In 2019, the American Society of Civil Engineers projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including more than $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
“The projects funded through this program will help Kentuckians for years to come,” said Dennis Keene, commissioner of the Department for Local Government and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority board chairman. “Quality water infrastructure is a basic need and investing in it is the smart thing to do.”
