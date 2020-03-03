The Ohio County Sheriff's Department charged a Fordsville woman Wednesday morning with attempted murder.
According to the sheriff's report, Kimberly Austin, 28, was arrested after deputies responded to a 911 domestic call with shots fired at 2521 Harmons Ferry Road in Utica.
The report said Austin was living at the residence with her boyfriend when she allegedly used a handgun to shoot at Brandon Sutton. The report added that Austin allegedly assaulted Sutton with a weapon causing a serious physical injury to his head.
The report said Sutton was treated by Ohio County EMS at the residence and was not transported to the hospital.
A handgun was found in a field behind the residence, according to the report.
Along with attempted murder, she was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Austin was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.
