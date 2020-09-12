Heaven Vanover had eight kills and 13 blocks to help lead Ohio County past defending 3rd Region volleyball champion Owensboro Catholic in a five-set thriller on Friday night in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles won 21-25, 25-12, 25-27, 25-23, 15-13.
In addition to Vanover, Ohio County got big games from Kaitlyn Sampson (13 kills, 11 aces), Caroline Law (15 assists, 6 aces), Camryn Kennedy (5 kills, 16 assists), Madison Decker (7 kills, 6 aces), and Aarika Ramirez (4 kills).
Ohio County improved to 1-1, while Owensboro Catholic lost its season opener.
