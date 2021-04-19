Now in the midst of its sixth year of existence, the Owensboro High School lacrosse program continues to grow.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the Red Devils to just two games in 2020, but OHS has moved on with the next step of its development — playing a full varsity season this spring. And, so far, Red Devils coaches are pleased with the direction the program is headed.
“This year, we’ve had over 20 kids come out and play. We’ve got 21 on the roster,” OHS coach Scott Kingsley said. “The last couple years, we’ve had 15 or 16, so our numbers have gone up. We have 11 seniors, and we were also able to get seven or eight freshman newcomers. We’re glad to see that.”
Unlike the Bowling Green and Evansville-area teams they play against, the Red Devils don’t have a middle school feeder program and have had to rely on word of mouth to build interest in the sport. As such, OHS coaches are often teaching fundamentals to newcomers while other programs already have players with experience.
Still, Kingsley added, the Red Devils are making obvious improvements.
“We can see a big progression of how the kids have developed and gotten better,” said Kingsley, who joined the program three years ago alongside fellow coach Phil Brand. “This is our first full year playing true varsity games, and we’re holding our own. We haven’t been able to win any yet, but we’re closer and we’re in games, we’re scoring.”
Some of the Red Devils’ highlights this season include a 6-2 loss to Evansville Mater Dei, a 12-10 loss to Evansville Harrison, a 9-6 loss to Bowling Green and an 11-4 loss to South Warren — which, despite the results, are all improvements from previous performances, especially at the varsity level.
“Other teams are giving us feedback,” Kingsley said. “They’re like, ‘You guys are much better than two years ago. We can tell a difference.’ So that’s been really good.”
According to Matt Madej, who started the team six years ago and now handles the program’s finances and scheduling, the Red Devils are showing all the signs of quality growth. The school even awards letters to its lacrosse student-athletes, despite the sport not being sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
“We’re at the point where we had a big participation spike and now it’s more incremental gains, but that’s perfectly fine with me,” Madej said. “Given that we’re six years in, I’m very happy with where things are over that period. I’ve always said that growing lacrosse in this area is ultimately a 20-year vision.”
A major factor in that growth has been the dedication from the players to get better.
“They’re putting in the work,” Kingsley said. “To have kids that want to do it and get better and improve their skills with the stick, it’s huge.
“It’s just a matter of putting that time in. For not starting at young ages, we’re proud of these guys and where they are.”
The next step in the program’s development, according to coaches, is to get area middle schools involved with lacrosse. Another local high school team would be great, Madej added, but he doesn’t anticipate that happening for a few more years.
“I think the long-term gains come from that slower growth curve and continuing to build that momentum,” Madej said. “If we can get some more schools out in this area other than just Bowling Green, that’s where it would really get going.
And it wouldn’t be possible without support from the OHS administration.
“The athletic department has been great,” Kingsley said. “They’re willing to help out any way they can. We’ve been able to do concessions for football games, so that helps us raise money for our program where we can buy sticks, pads, helmets, balls — that’s big, for them to even let us have that opportunity.”
