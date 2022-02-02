The Owensboro Innovation Academy’s CyberPatriot team finished second in the state open competition which includes all non-JROTC teams.
CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which pits teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company.
Through a series of online competition rounds, teams are given a set of virtual operating systems and are tasked with finding and fixing cybersecurity vulnerabilities while maintaining critical services.
The top teams in the nation earn all-expenses-paid trips to Maryland for the National Finals Competition where they can earn national recognition and scholarship money.
