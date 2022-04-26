The Owensboro Innovation Middle School will be hosting a Reality Fair for sixth-grade students from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26. Representatives from different fields such as entertainment, nonprofits, banking and more will be on site to talk to students about their careers and how they got to where they are today. The goal is to spark interest in the students about different career paths they may be interested in.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.