Old National Bank plans to close what was its first location in Owensboro -- at 3012 W. Parrish Ave. -- this spring.
But Wade Jenkins, the bank's western Kentucky region president, said, "We'll still have three branches in Owensboro and two of them are within two miles of the Parrish Avenue branch."
Old National moved into Owensboro in 1998, paying $350,000 for one acre of land on West Parrish in front of the Kroger store.
The bank opened there at the beginning of 2000.
On June 30, 2019, Old National reported $96.9 million in deposits in Daviess County.
Jenkins said the West Parrish branch has four to five employees at any time.
They will be transferred to the other branches in town, he said.
"I don't anticipate any loss of jobs," Jenkins said.
The closure is part of a national trend in banking, he said.
"Banking habits are just changing," Jenkins said. "The trend isn't what it once was. The positive in this is that we have a really robust digital platform."
MagnifyMoney, a LendingTree company, reported recently that its recent survey found that 75% of Americans think that physical bank branches are becoming a thing of the past.
And nearly 80% do all of their banking online or via a mobile app, the report said.
Jenkins said he hopes to keep the ATM in the shopping center on Starlite Drive.
He said Old National partners with Allpoint, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, which has some 55,000 ATMs with no fees for Old National customers.
