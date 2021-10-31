OMG!con had planned a parade of costumed characters from the Owensboro Convention Center to The Brew Bridge at 5 p.m. Saturday.
But a chilly wind was blowing mist across downtown.
And the parade, which would have been on Elm Street — as in “Nightmare on Elm Street” — was canceled.
But John Bowen, OMG!con’s vice president, said there was still plenty to do inside the convention center.
“We have a good steady group playing video games,” he said.
At 7 p.m., P.J. Starks and Erik Huskisson of Blood Moon Pictures were scheduled to show their “13 Slays till Xmas” movie in the convention center.
And the Hocus Pocus costume Halloween ball was scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and last until 1 a.m.
“Everybody is having a good old time,” Bowen said.
But this was a mini-con.
The OMG!con conventions are usually in June and bring up to 4,000 fans of cosplay (costumed play), anime and video gaming to town for a week.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced the convention to be canceled in 2020 and again in June.
So, the organization scheduled a one-weekend gathering to let people get back together.
Cole Keeling of Paducah was dressed as Anna of Arendelle from “Frozen II.”
“We’re used to warmer weather,” she said. “Usually we fill all three floors of the convention center. But this year, we’re all in this ballroom.”
But Keeling said, “It’s still fun to see people you haven’t seen for two years. It’s fun to see old friends again.”
“I’ve been doing this for 15 or 16 years,” she said.
Keeling said she saw cosplay on YouTube and decided to try it.
Her husband, Kody Keeling, said he’s been involved with OMG!con for 10 to 12 years.
“She got me into it when we were dating,” he said.
Keeling was dressed as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
“I’m not really into cosplay,” he said. “I run the video game room.”
There were 22 to 24 new games and a steady line of people waiting to play them, Keeling said.
“This is a very, very scaled down event,” he said. “But it’s still fun.”
Joe Harris of Owensboro was dressed as Spiderman, eating an early supper downstairs.
“This is kind of short,” he said of the mini-con. “But it’s still good.”
The convention began in Paducah in 2006 and moved to Owensboro in 2014 after being heavily courted by the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
