A 31-year-old male was shot multiple times Thursday night during an incident that happened in the 600 block of Maple Street.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress call at about 6:46 p.m. and found 31-year-old Dewan Williams with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and torso. Police say they were told that the man was a resident of the home.
According to an OPD press release, the man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.