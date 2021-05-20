A person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a single vehicle collision in the 4000 block of U.S. 62 East, according to the Ohio County Sheriff's Department.
In a release, the sheriff's department said deputies responded to a single vehicle collision in the 4000 block of U.S. 62 East. The vehicle was apparently traveling west on the highway when it struck a concrete pillar off the edge of the road.
The driver of the vehicle, Rebecca Bradley, 36, of Beaver Dam was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for her injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, Jamie Davis, 38, of Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at scene by the Ohio County Coroners Office, according to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty.
The collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.