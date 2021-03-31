The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found on the bank of the Ohio River on Tuesday night.
OPD reports say the body, which had not been identified as of Wednesday morning, was reported at 7:21 p.m. along the riverbank in the 1400 block of West First Street. The body was found entangled in brush near Fern Terra, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer.
Boggess said a person reported seeing a body while at a convenience store. The report was called in from the store, but investigators had not spoken to the person who made the call as of last Tuesday night, Boggess said.
The person is believed to be an adult, although it had not been determined as of late Tuesday if the person was male or female, Boggess said Wednesday morning.
The body is expected to be taken to the state medical examiner's office in Madisonville, Boggess said. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.