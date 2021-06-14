The Owensboro Police Department is investigation an overnight shooting that they believe happened in the area of Fourth and Frederica streets.
According to a release, police were called to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital about 11:32 p.m. about a person there with gunshots wounds.
The release said the victim, who was not identified, received two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while a passenger in a vehicle.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.