The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual abuse that took place Friday evening at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Pleasant Valley Road.
OPD reports say the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday in a hospital room on the fifth floor. Officer Andrew Boggess, the police department’s public information officer, said the victim and the perpetrator did not know one another.
The hospital’s fifth floor is a general hospital ward. Brian Hamby, director of marketing for Owensboro Health, said the hospital is still under a number of COVID-19 restrictions to limit the number of visitors at the hospital. The hospital also has its own security staff.
“Security is tight at the hospital,” Hamby said.
Boggess said the incident is under investigation.
