The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information about a Wednesday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
OPD reports say the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Poplar Street. Reports say the victim was driving on the street when his vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. A residence was also struck by bullets.
Reports say the victim drove to the 1200 block of West Fifth Street and flagged down an officer. The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. According to police, the injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-787-8484.
