OPD searching for missing man

The Owensboro Police Department is searching for a man who has gone missing.
According to an OPD report, Steve E. Gray, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Owensboro wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans driving a blue Toyota Yaris with his dog. Gray, 65, is described as being 5-foot,10-inches tall with long white hair and a long white beard. Gray was living in Henderson but is from Hawesville. If anyone has seen Gray or knows his whereabouts, contact OPD at 270-687-8888.
