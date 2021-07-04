Today is the day we celebrate the birth of our nation.
Today, we are all Americans.
Some of us are liberals.
Some of us are middle-of-the-roaders.
And some of us are conservatives.
But we’re all Americans.
We sometimes forget that.
But it’s true.
The nation’s birth wasn’t easy.
It took a lot sacrifices to create what we now take for granted.
The American Revolution lasted eight long years.
Think about that.
We thought 15 months of COVID was terrible.
The fight for independence turned families against each other.
It was in many ways our first civil war.
Loyalists against patriots.
And patriots against loyalists.
Homes were burned, people were murdered.
Families and friends who chose different sides learned to hate each other.
My family was torn that way.
Yours might have been, too.
The patriots called Major Thomas Lloyd a tory.
He preferred the word “loyalist.”
Lloyd served in the North Carolina colonial legislature and was the king’s “high sheriff” of Orange County when the revolution began.
That meant he was in charge of stamping out rebellion.
But his daughter, Mary, was married to John Hogan, who was elected colonel of the Orange County Minute Men in 1775.
A rebel.
But they remained a family through those endless years of strife.
When the war was over, Thomas Lloyd transferred his property to his son-in-law to make sure it wasn’t confiscated.
And he lived the final decade of his life there in peace.
Two hundred of those acres were donated in the 1790s to what is now the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
I think of that lesson when I read all the hate between liberals and conservatives these days.
Those people never forgot the importance of family during those dark years.
I’m sure there were times when the bonds were strained.
But they never broke.
We may disagree — even violently — with people we love.
But family and friends are too important to lose.
That’s something we need to remember today of all days.
Never give up on family and friends.
