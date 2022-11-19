Yeah, there are a lot of things to be unhappy about this year.
It’s really cold this weekend.
And COVID is still hanging around.
But there’s a lot to be thankful for too.
Take tonight’s Christmas parade.
Back in 1937, in the waning days of the Great Depression, community members created a parade to celebrate the Christmas season.
By 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 that year, thousands of people — said to be the largest crowd ever for a local parade — had gathered downtown.
Santa Claus circled the city in a lighted airplane and then headed for the airport, then on Daniels Lane.
All Christmas decorations in the city remained dark until 7:30 p.m. when a blast from every factory whistle in the city signaled the beginning of the Christmas season — and the start of the parade.
More than 100 units, led by the Owensboro High School band, marched through downtown.
And tonight, after a two-year absence caused by the COVID pandemic, the parade returns for the 86th year.
It’s said to be Kentucky’s second largest parade.
It’s a couple of hours of entertainment, a chance to see Santa — and it’s free.
We have a lot of free entertainment here because of hundreds of volunteers who make it happen.
We too often forget to thank them.
Friday After 5, the International Bar-B-Q Festival, fireworks on Independence Day and Labor Day, the air show, the HydroFair, Christmas at Panther Creek, the Multi-Cultural Festival.
Even the playground at Smothers Park, a world-class attraction, is free.
At a time when money is really tight, there are a lot of free things to do here.
So, to the people who make it all possible, a thank you during this season of thankfulness.
I’ll find something to complain about later.
