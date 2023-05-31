As a person of faith, I call on my Congressional representatives to support raising the debt ceiling separate from cutting services for working families. This “crisis” is simply a made-up hostage-taking of our economy, all on the backs of working families.
The Republican bill, Limit, Save, Grow, puts draconian cuts to programs helping those 140 million poor and low-wage workers in the US, while also cutting IRS funding, which was designed to make sure that the ultra-wealthy can’t get away with cheating on their taxes. The work-reporting requirements for SNAP (food stamps) and Medicaid recipients are more about government oversight and red tape than the actual reporting.
Voters overwhelmingly believe that large corporations and the ultra-wealthy should be paying more in taxes (80%) and at the same time they see these taxes as a means of reducing the deficit (67%). With the end of the pandemic emergency declaration, many SNAP recipients lost their benefits and the ability to provide food for their families. These SNAP benefits helped to lift 117,000 people above the poverty line in Kentucky, which includes 47,000 children per year between 2014 and 2018.
It's time for Rep. Brett Guthrie to listen to the voices of his constituents who are threatened with starvation, malnutrition and death if these cuts to our safety-net programs are allowed to become policy. This form of policy death would be a public health threat to all Kentuckians.
