As a person of faith, I call on my Congressional representatives to support raising the debt ceiling separate from cutting services for working families. This “crisis” is simply a made-up hostage-taking of our economy, all on the backs of working families.

The Republican bill, Limit, Save, Grow, puts draconian cuts to programs helping those 140 million poor and low-wage workers in the US, while also cutting IRS funding, which was designed to make sure that the ultra-wealthy can’t get away with cheating on their taxes. The work-reporting requirements for SNAP (food stamps) and Medicaid recipients are more about government oversight and red tape than the actual reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.