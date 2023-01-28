I agree with Keith Lawrence about the airport. When we read the article about flying to Charlotte, as a hub, we thought the board lost their ever-loving minds! How is the East Coast going to be helpful?
We used Nashville and St. Louis because it is going in the right direction. I have never booked a flight that goes backward. I suppose we will be using Evansville from now on. Keith is right. They should have had public input on the next hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.