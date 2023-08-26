Can someone explain the rationale for the decision to operate Daviess County school buses without air conditioning? Perhaps school officials should spend eight hours on a bus, as most drivers do, when the bus thermometer reads 140 degrees.
The superintendent said he saved 1.9 million dollars by using fewer routes and fewer drivers. Wow! Good reason to spend $5 million on a run down office building that will cost a fortune to update. You can bet it will have awesome air conditioning.
