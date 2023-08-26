I am amazed by the number of Republican leaders continuing to support Donald Trump's contention that the mounting criminal charges against him are nothing but political theater designed to obstruct his coronation.
One cannot rob a bank, run for mayor, and then avoid prosecution by claiming political motivation, nor by claiming serious belief of entitlement to the money or action upon the advice of financial advisors. Such flawed and felonious thinking is not a desirable attribute for an official at any level of government.
