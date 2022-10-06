I was very disappointed to see the list of voting centers drop from 15 to 12 for the Nov. 8 election. The exclusion of the SportsCenter is also worrisome.
I have a car and the three miles to my nearest center is not a problem. However, most of the centers are in a ring around the county, and the citizens of Owensboro's west and east end are being unduly inconvenienced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.