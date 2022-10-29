I don’t think I’m ready for this.
Recently, the state’s Interim Joint Committee on Transportation had a session about what they’re calling “autonomous vehicles.”
I call them driverless vehicles.
As in there ain’t nobody behind the wheel.
Arlyn Upshaw, a lawyer for the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, told legislators that what they’re calling AVs increase supply chain efficiencies, decrease the cost of goods, improve safety and boost job growth.
And she told them that the U.S. Department of Transportation reported nearly 43,000 traffic fatalities last year — a 16-year high.
That was with human drivers.
Upshaw said, “AVs do not have a human in them, and they do not drive drunk. They don’t text while driving, and they don’t fall asleep at the wheel. These are all major contributors to crashes on our roads today.”
Yeah, but I have never seen a computer program that didn’t eventually have a glitch.
Upshaw said AVs are used for delivering things, ride-sharing and long-haul trucking, among other things.
I really don’t like the idea of a big rig with no human behind the wheel.
Eliminating the driver will save money and lower the cost of the products being hauled, Upshaw said.
“It’s much more efficient to not have a driver that has the human limitations,” she told the interim committee. “So, they would be much faster, and it would help decrease the cost of goods associated with increased efficiency and speed and things like that.
“They’re really designed to drive better than really a human driver can.”
This is probably the future of transportation.
And eventually the bugs will be worked out.
But I’m concerned about the early years.
I’ve seen too many computer problems through the years.
When everything works right, they’re great.
But when it doesn’t, well...
