Many thanks to the Messenger-Inquirer for Don Wilkins' fine article and photo from Oct. 1 about Owensboro native Justin Whittinghill and his family. As the article notes, the Whittinghills, now visiting Owensboro, reside in Japan, where he is a professor of English at a Japanese university.
His talk, held at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was sponsored by the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council (OAWAC), which presents regular programs on a variety of international topics.
