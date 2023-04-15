I always find it fascinating the ad nauseam saga of which politicians, despite their party affiliation, want to propose cutting, trimming, reducing and extending the retirement age along with federal programs like Social Security and Medicare.
The older politicians rant and rave about the need, but the one question never posed, and probably would make a politician gag, is the amount of money the federal government has borrowed from those programs and never repaid -- as of this date, $5 trillion.
