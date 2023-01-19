Kentucky legislators and voters have an opportunity to renew our commitment to democracy, second chances and restorative justice.

Kentucky is one of only three states that bars citizens with felony convictions from voting for the rest of their lives. This requirement is spelled out in our state Constitution, which was drafted in an historical era with far fewer non-violent felonies on the books. As we have expanded the list of felonies over the years, we have permanently disenfranchised a larger and larger number of Kentuckians.

Jason D. Hall is executive director for the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.

