In any democratic society, the freedom to express oneself, explore ideas and access diverse perspectives is a fundamental pillar. However, the act of banning books undermines this essential principle and poses a significant threat to intellectual growth and societal progress.

Book banning, in essence, is an attempt to suppress ideas, control narratives and limit the exposure of certain information or perspectives. It fosters an environment of censorship, stifling intellectual curiosity, critical thinking and open dialogue. By imposing restrictions on literature, we risk hindering the development of empathy, understanding and the ability to engage with different cultures, experiences and ideologies.

Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, ACPE psychotherapist, is s state-licensed mental and behavioral health professional, and is the clinical director at The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com or email drcarroll@themontgomeryclinic.com.

