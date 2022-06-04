Barbara Jean Webb, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, in Clearwater, Florida. She was born February 20, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Ervin and Gertrude Riley James. Barbara was a homemaker and had attended 10th Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo and the piano, traveling, and her Pepsi. She also had served several people as a caregiver and loved spending time with all her many grandchildren.
Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Webb in 2022, and a daughter, Sabrina McRath in 2022.
Barbara is survived by six children, Beverly Anderson and Cecilia Harvey, both of Clearwater, Earnell McRath and Ernestine Hightower, both of Owensboro, and Sylvia White and Dale McRath, both of Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia James of Owensboro; and a brother, Stevie James of Owensboro.
Funeral services for Barbara will be noon Monday, June 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
