As a candidate for Daviess County commissioner, I’ve spoken to many seniors who are not happy with the announced plans for the new senior center. I don’t blame them. Details are murky, and the alliance with the YMCA sounds less like strategy and more like desperation.
So, what should the plans include?
First, seniors shouldn’t spend any more time in the Munday Center. That building is old and dangerous. It’s imperative they move into a temporary space that is safe, reliable and accessible. No more excuses.
Second, the center must leverage government resources to fundraise. The current plan expects the center and YMCA to raise millions. However, both non-profits are cash-strapped. Expecting them to raise money themselves is ludicrous.
In fact, it’s this very issue that’s doomed every effort to build a new senior center since 2010. Without additional assistance from local, state or federal governments, I fear this is where the latest momentum will die once again.
Third, building designs must prioritize past lessons. We have 12 years of research on this topic, including what seniors have said they want. Ignoring this feedback could diminish the senior experience and imperil future opportunities for the center itself.
Finally, the center must serve more seniors. If our community is to provide millions in financing, the senior center should give back to the community. How? By scaling their programs and including more seniors in their activities. With a new building, endowed coffers, and an aging county population, the center will have its best chance to grow.
