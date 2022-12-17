Lie to the FBI, you can go to jail. Lie to Congress, you can go to jail. But if they lie to you, it's just politics and no accountability.

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorka stated on TV and to Congress that the southern border is secure, which is a big lie. Five million illegals and tons of fentanyl-killing drugs have crossed that border on your watch. President Biden stated he has been to the southern border and knows it well. Big Lie.

