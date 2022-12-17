Lie to the FBI, you can go to jail. Lie to Congress, you can go to jail. But if they lie to you, it's just politics and no accountability.
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorka stated on TV and to Congress that the southern border is secure, which is a big lie. Five million illegals and tons of fentanyl-killing drugs have crossed that border on your watch. President Biden stated he has been to the southern border and knows it well. Big Lie.
Fact check, Biden has not visited the border since he was elected president. Fentanyl drugs coming across that border are killing 150 Americans a day. Now if the drug cartels were killing 150 Americans a day with AK-15 MGs, Biden would do a hissy rain dance for gun control.
Biden was asked why he did not visit the border on this last trip to Arizona. He stated he had more important things to do. I guess his 59 tips to his Delaware home are more important. The only way to get Biden to the southern border is to tell him there is a great ice cream shop in Eagle Pass, Texas on the Rio Grande river. May work?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.