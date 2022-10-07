Mr. Goodall’s two recent letters to Readers Write gave his opinion about crime, inflation and open southern borders bringing 90% of the fentanyl into our county. He also complained about President Biden spending $500,000 for a special security fence around his Delaware home.

Research shows most of the fentanyl entering this country comes through U.S. Ports Of Entry, not from illegals crossing our southern borders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.