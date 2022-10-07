Mr. Goodall’s two recent letters to Readers Write gave his opinion about crime, inflation and open southern borders bringing 90% of the fentanyl into our county. He also complained about President Biden spending $500,000 for a special security fence around his Delaware home.
Research shows most of the fentanyl entering this country comes through U.S. Ports Of Entry, not from illegals crossing our southern borders.
As for President Biden spending $500,000 for a private fence, do you remember President Nixon spending $224,000 -- $5.4 million today -- for landscaping and paving at his private home? How can you complain about $500,000 when Donald Trump cost the American taxpayers $142 million for 285 golfing trips while he was in office?
President Biden has enacted a bipartisan gun safety law and promoted funding for the police. He created the $430 million Inflation Reduction Bill to protect Medicare recipients. President Biden knows what our country is going through, and he is working to improve our quality of life.
