We are asking for your vote for Heather Blackburn for District Court Judge. We’ve known Heather for over 25 years. She is an honest, fair and hard-working attorney in the Public Defenders' office. She has held this position for 22 years and has represented clients in District Court on a regular basis. This experience has given her the knowledge and skills necessary to fulfill the position of District Court judge. Throughout the past 25 years, we’ve seen how passionate and dedicated Heather has been in her job, as well as in her involvement and commitment to her community. We ask for your vote for Heather Blackburn for District Court judge.
Army and Lynne Armstrong
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.