I have to wonder about the January 6 indictment of former president Donald Trump. Were the guards protecting the Capitol for the American people or from the American people?
If the guards were unlawfully prohibiting the American people from the Capitol building, then the guards are the criminals, and Trump and the American people are innocent.
