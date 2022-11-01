I support Bob Glenn for Owensboro City Commission because he has proven that he cares about the people of Owensboro. I have known Bob for 30 years as we both work at OCTC. He works hard! He sees the big picture and does not mind asking tough questions.
During his eight years on the city commission, economic development has improved with new industries like Toyotetsu Mid-American, LLC (TTMA), Bell Bank and Big Rivers Electric Corporation.
Several projects were completed, including the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the convention center, and the Centre Court tennis facility. He has also been an active board member for organizations such as the United Way of Ohio Valley, the Owensboro Lions Club and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.
Bob will continue to work hard and be successful because he does his research. He listens and effectively communicates with others to get their point of view, and ultimately finds a solution to issues.
Bob worked to make improvements to Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses. He supported first responders with the upgrade of the police department’s training center, and the expansion of the station 2 fire department firehouse to help with the growth of Kentucky 54. He also backed the major flood control project in the York neighborhood and the upgrade to Cravens Pool.
Join me in voting to re-elect Bob Glenn for city commission. His strong leadership is needed now more than ever as he works to improve life for all people of Owensboro!
