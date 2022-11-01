I support Bob Glenn for Owensboro City Commission because he has proven that he cares about the people of Owensboro. I have known Bob for 30 years as we both work at OCTC. He works hard! He sees the big picture and does not mind asking tough questions.

During his eight years on the city commission, economic development has improved with new industries like Toyotetsu Mid-American, LLC (TTMA), Bell Bank and Big Rivers Electric Corporation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.