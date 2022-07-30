Last fall, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported that in 2000, 71.3% of men in Kentucky were working.
That fell to 63.8% in 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Last fall, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported that in 2000, 71.3% of men in Kentucky were working.
That fell to 63.8% in 2020.
The percentage of women working fell from 57.9% in 2000 to 51.4% in 2020.
And in Daviess County, we have roughly 4,500 fewer people in the workforce today than we did in 1999, when there were 51,076 of us either working or looking for jobs.
The report said, “To get back to pre-pandemic levels, more than 90,000 Kentuckians need to join or return to the workforce.”
It said that in June 2021, 43.7% of Kentucky adults — 1.5 million people — were not working or looking for jobs.
Reasons included such things as poor health, criminal records, age, addiction and others.
This week, the Kentucky General Assembly was looking at one way to increase those numbers.
Charles Aull, senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, told the Early Childhood Education Task Force that 45,000 to 50,000 Kentuckians are not able to work due to child care issues.
“If we were to take that 45,000 people and remove those barriers for them and then bring them into the workforce, that could increase our labor force participation rate by more than a full point,” Aull said. “To put that into context, it is very, very difficult to move a full point in your labor force participation, so being able to do that would
be extraordinary.”
He said approximately 180,000 jobs are available in Kentucky and only 70,000 to 80,000 people are unemployed and actively seeking work.
Adding 45,000 to 50,000 workers would be a big help to businesses.
Of course, all of those people won’t want to go to work.
But those who did would help boost the number of people working.
But Sen. Danny Carroll, a Benton Republican who co-chairs the task force, observed that cost is a major issue when it comes to child care — and not just for families.
It’s also very expensive for businesses and the state.
A partial solution to the problem may have been identified, but can we afford it?
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.