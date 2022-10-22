Everything rises and falls on leadership. Leadership is a term that seems to be thrown around these days and attached to those that we may like. Leadership is extremely important and is not a label or hashtag to be put on just anyone or everyone.
Leaders understand that they do not always have the answer but are willing to seek out those that may have a different outlook or solution. Therefore, it is essential we pay very close attention to a “leader's” choice of those who surround them.
Since the primary election ended back in May, the election rhetoric died down until recently. However, there has only been one candidate to not only reach out to me but continued hours of conversations as time has allowed. We have had discussions on not only the business climate, but also the importance of our county’s economic growth, safety and sustainability for future generations.
We have not always agreed on a particular subject or strategy. But more importantly, he has listened, provided feedback and developed a combined solution. He has made mistakes, as have you and I, but accepts responsibility for those outcomes. He has stood up for what is right, even when such a stand was unpopular but necessary.
All of this combined is what I would like to see in our next judge-executive for Daviess County, and I hope you would as well. Therefore, I support the only conservative candidate in the race, Mr. Charlie Castlen.
