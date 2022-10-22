Everything rises and falls on leadership. Leadership is a term that seems to be thrown around these days and attached to those that we may like. Leadership is extremely important and is not a label or hashtag to be put on just anyone or everyone.

Leaders understand that they do not always have the answer but are willing to seek out those that may have a different outlook or solution. Therefore, it is essential we pay very close attention to a “leader's” choice of those who surround them.

