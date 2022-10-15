I would like to discuss the two candidates for Daviess County judge-executive for the upcoming election. In my view, it comes down to a basic decision. Charlie Castlen is a long-time proven conservative. His opponent is a long-time proven liberal. If you want the Daviess County government led by a conservative, then cote for Charlie Castlen.

I have known Charlie for many years and have worked closely with him for the past 12 years. He is an outstanding man with very strong core values. He will always do what is right for our families and our citizens.

