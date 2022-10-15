I would like to discuss the two candidates for Daviess County judge-executive for the upcoming election. In my view, it comes down to a basic decision. Charlie Castlen is a long-time proven conservative. His opponent is a long-time proven liberal. If you want the Daviess County government led by a conservative, then cote for Charlie Castlen.
I have known Charlie for many years and have worked closely with him for the past 12 years. He is an outstanding man with very strong core values. He will always do what is right for our families and our citizens.
Here are some of Charlie’s accomplishments in the last 12 years as a commissioner: resurfaced over 360 miles of county roads, water lines extended to all Daviess County citizens, and approved a contract for county-wide broadband internet service, new radio system for our law enforcement and firefighters, helped establish a drainage master plan, animal control ordinance, property maintenance ordinance, and an employee safety committee, helped OCTC to fund vet tech, auto tech, and a manufacturing technical school, and provided incentives for expansions of existing local companies, which created over 467 jobs. This aggressive agenda touched many aspects of our community!
When Charlie’s opposition left office 12 years ago, he had approved escalating the county’s debt up to an unbelievable $45 million. Follow that with Charlie being in office for 12 years and now the county’s debt is only $9 million. That is an amazing reduction of $36 million.
Vote conservative values. Vote Republican. Vote Charlie Castlen!
