I would like to address the recent "In My View" piece submitted by Mr. Vincent on July 8, 2023. In that submission, Mr. Vincent states he is disappointed and concerned about how our city of Owensboro has become a city of hatred and divisiveness.
I respect his opinion, but I firmly disagree with the summarization of our city, only because of concerns about actions taken by the LGBTQ+ community.
The concerns are not born out of hatred for the LGBTQ+ community or even drag shows. The concern is from the actions that the group has taken.
When the group dresses up as the Virgin Mary and performs sexual acts, it is an act of hatred toward the Christian community. When the group intends to indoctrinate our children against our will, it is an act of hatred toward Christian parents.
These acts are hateful and we are concerned. This is not "smoke screening," and if the group is truly interested in respectful dialog, Mr. Vincent would already understand this.
We love our city. We wish to keep it a city of love and music, but also keep our RiverPark Center funded.
