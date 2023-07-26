I would like to address the recent "In My View" piece submitted by Mr. Vincent on July 8, 2023. In that submission, Mr. Vincent states he is disappointed and concerned about how our city of Owensboro has become a city of hatred and divisiveness.

I respect his opinion, but I firmly disagree with the summarization of our city, only because of concerns about actions taken by the LGBTQ+ community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.