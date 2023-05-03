I’m certain that if the RiverPark Center were using its partially tax-supported facility to host a monthly preacher and prayer meeting the newspaper would be full of letters screaming about separation of church and state.
What those people fail to recognize is that Christians' tax money being spent on drag shows is just as wrong, just as offensive.
I’m a Christian and I try my best every day to reflect that in how I live my life and how I treat people. I don’t hate anyone and certainly not anyone in the LGBTQ community. I think everyone should live their lives as they see fit; that’s why God gave man free will.
But that doesn’t mean I have to agree with it, just as I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. It’s a matter of respect.
The issue boils down to how should tax money be spent, and, respectfully, if you’re going to support monthly drag shows, then Christian programming needs to be equally represented, or the shows should be held somewhere else.
