I’m certain that if the RiverPark Center were using its partially tax-supported facility to host a monthly preacher and prayer meeting the newspaper would be full of letters screaming about separation of church and state.

What those people fail to recognize is that Christians' tax money being spent on drag shows is just as wrong, just as offensive.

