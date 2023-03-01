In the Feb. 24 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer, Mayor Tom Watson said, “If you don’t like drag shows, don’t go.” When I read that I thought, “when you don’t want to get involved, pass by on the other side.”
The group, Daviess County Citizens for Decency, is not passing by on the other side. DCC4D has asked the Owensboro City Commission and the Daviess Fiscal Court to withhold funds from the RiverPark Center budget this year if the RPC GhostLight Lounge continues to sponsor drag shows. The lounge is adjacent to the RiverPark Center and between the children’s museum and the outdoor play park. In other words, the GhostLight Lounge is found at the center of our family-friendly and tourist heart of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.